Small Saves: Great Day

Hi everyone!

The NEW Small Saves video is out! This was an animation project I did years ago. Now, with today’s technology, I could finish it with sound. I invite you over to Small Saves’ YouTube channel to see the cartoon.

I’m also trying to build up his subscription viewership, so if you like the video, please subscribe.

Here’s the latest cartoon:

If you haven’t had a chance yet to visit Small Saves’ official website, come on over and check it out. There’s a cartoon archive page, merchandise page (for books, shirts, etc.), my art gallery where you can see my work, and other fun pages.

I hope everyone is well and that very soon, our rinks will be open to skate in.

All my best!

Jay… and Small Saves