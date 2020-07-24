Small Saves: Goalie in the Stands

Hi everyone.

This week, I’d like to share a commissioned drawing I recently did. While cartooning is my field, I also like to illustrate (from book illustrations to t-shirt designs). I’ve also silk screened since the mid-80’s and still occasionally enjoy keeping a hand in it.

If you haven’t had a chance to view the Small Saves video shorts, I personally invite you to enjoy Small Saves’ YouTube channel. He just reached 95 subscribers and my goal is to reach 100. If you like the videos, please subscribe, as I am making more for everyone to enjoy.

If you’re looking for hockey-themed t-shirts, books, etc., perhaps you may want to check out Small Saves’ online storefronts. Many fans I talk with didn’t know about our lineup of items, so if you have some downtime and want to spend a rainy afternoon looking at out online goods, please visit smallsaves.com.

We got word from Amazon that Small Saves’ stores will soon be able to offer iPhone case protectors with our logos! We’re extremely excited about this and will keep everyone updated.

Have a great week everyone!

Jay …and Small Saves