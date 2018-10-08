Small Saves: Girlfriend

Hi, everyone! Welcome to this week’s Small Saves “Behind the Mask Newszine!”

Tonight I'm going to be on the Kansas City Hockey Broadcast that starts around 6:45 PM.

This Saturday I will also be appearing with a panel of authors to answer questions at the E. Boston Public Library. I had to fill out a waiver, as it may be filmed. If it is, I’ll be sure to include a link with next week’s Newszine.

Well, this week I will be finally contacting my first pro hockey team (Boston Bruins) with my media proposal kit. I feel it came out nice, and I must say Small Saves looks pretty cool in an NHL jersey!

Here is one of the general-customized cartoons. It’s a repeat from a few weeks ago but updated to be part of the media kit formatted to show the Bruins.

…and here is this week’s all-new Small Saves cartoon! Enjoy!

…and here is another look at the new goalie t-shirt design that is available on Small Saves’ Amazon store! Here is the link to the shirt. While there, please check out our other hockey designs!

Here is the link to our Amazon store for all your hockey wear needs!

This week was special as I had lunch with two very dear goaltending friends. Through the years we have played a lot of hockey together. From filling in for each other when one of us was sick, to playing back to back games, we have seen it all together. It was nice to just sit back and relax and talk about all the fun times we had playing together! All my best to Jimmy and Ira!

To get your copies, please visit our BOOKS section atwww.smallsaves.com

A special thank you to #1 selling author KP Lynne for her friendship and support as I venture Small Saves to new waters. She is the author of the beloved “Puck and Stick” book series, along with a host of other fine outstanding books! To see her line of work, please visit ~

Here is a photo of one of her beloved characters, “Blue Blocker,” wearing one of the hockey t-shirts offered in the Small Saves lineup!

See everyone next week!