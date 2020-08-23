Small Saves: Gear in the House

Hi Everyone,

Last October, Small Saves was featured on Saturday night’s “Svengoolie”, shown on MeTV. Each week, Svengoolie plays host to a variety of monster movies. From Dracula to Godzilla, his show brings me back to my childhood days of “Creature Double Feature.”

I was thrilled when he featured Small Saves on his show, and I’d like to share that clip with you. Here’s the link. Enjoy!

Customization now Available!

The shirt and phone covers you see in Small Saves’ stores are now available for personal customizing! Now you can add your name, playing number, favorite slogan, or whatever you like to any of the design we offer. Just email me with your inquiries for more information.

Have a great week everyone!

Jay …and Small Saves!