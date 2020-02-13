Small Saves: Gear Envy

Hi everyone,

In this week’s cartoon, Small Saves takes a back seat while his teammates and the parents have a turn in the spotlight. This particular comic was inspired by a recent skate at stick and puck practice.

Mixed Crayons, the cartoon submitted to national syndication, was passed by Creators Syndicate. They also thank me for showing Small Saves as well but felt both were not the right fit for newspapers.

While there is still one more syndication company left to hear from, I have begun to form my own independent publishing co. I’m very excited about this new venue, which now goes under the name Small Saves Publishing.

Mixed Crayons will continue as a work in progress with famed children’s author K.P. Lynne.

Due to the tier expansion allotted by Amazon, Small Saves has just opened two more online stores. HOCKEYtime and GOALIEtime will offer more graphic logo designs on t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and such. Our other stores have maxed their limit amounts of listings, so the new stores were added. HOCKEYtime currently has a few new shirts, and GOALIEtime will have it’s first new item next week.

The Small Saves Facebook group now has 648 members! We’d love to have you join! Here’s the link…

Jay …and Small Saves