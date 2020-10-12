Small Saves: Friends’ New Toys

Hi Everyone,

Small Saves has a new cartoon collection book coming out by the middle/end of November, just in time for the holidays. It will feature around 75 of our little puck stopper’s antics. It’s still in a working title phase.

His two year, long awaited Christmas storybook is now being formatted and is slated to be released by the beginning/middle of November.

I’ll keep everyone updated to its release date.

Speaking of books, I look forward to his next one, which I cannot wait to start. It’s going to be an instructional book for young goalies who have just discovered the wonderful world of goaltending.

In the meantime, here is the link to the last cartoon collection book, Goalie in the Limelight.

Have a great week!

Jay …and Small Saves!