Small Saves: Flooded Field

Hi everyone!

Well, it has been a very interesting week. The line of hockey and goalie t-shirts have just been approved and are now live on the Amazon site in the UK! I’ve also been picked to sell in Germany’s Amazon market, but the listings must all be in German. So, I have to do a little research and such to make sure everything is listed properly. I’m very happy with the way things are starting to progress.

I’ve also made further strides in my promotional material that I will be sending to teams (pro, semi-pro, college, etc.) I’m very happy with the way it’s coming out and when it’s finished, I’ll have a preview here.

I’ve also just (almost) completed a project that I’ve been illustrating for goaltending coach Darren Hersh. I’m very happy with the way it came out and I really like the story a lot. Kids of all ages will love having this story in their collection.

The Small Saves website has now been officially upgraded! Please drop by www.smallsaves.com and check it out.😉

…and now, ta da da daaaaaaa! … the new Small Saves cartoon. Enjoy!

Here are some promos that can now be seen on Small Saves’ webpage…