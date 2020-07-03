Small Saves: Fireworks

Hi everyone,

All the new designs I’ve been working on for Small Saves’ Amazon stores can now be published! We just got the word July first from Amazon that they have resumed printing. Over the last three months, I’ve put together the latest hockey and goalie-themed shirt logos for the lineup. This week, I’ll be publishing the designs. To see them, please visit smallsaves.com’s store section.

http://www.smallsaves.com/

Each week, I’ll be shining the spotlight on the media sites who give a home for Small Saves. This week, I’m giving a tip of the mask to Inside Hockey. They deliver top-notch hockey news, accompanied by great photos, stories, and latest updates on the NCAA and pro leagues. Check them out at https://insidehockey.com/

I also want to take a moment to thank Kerry Goulet for including Small Saves in his live broadcast. He’s been showing some of the Small Saves cartoons and videos to his guest and fans watching. He has a great show and if you need your hockey fix, tune in at: https://www.facebook.com/kerry.goulet

Have a great, safe Fourth of July!

Jay …and Small Saves