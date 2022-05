Hi everyone,

This week, issue 5 of Vintage Tendy Magazine is out! If you’re a fan of old-school goaltending, this is the periodical for you! The quality and workmanship of every page is crafted with passion for the netminders of yesteryear! From outstanding photographs to in-depth articles and features, it truly is a must-have for goalies of all ages.

To check out their website, please visit:

See you next week!

Jay …and Small Saves!