Small Saves: Broken Cage

Hi everyone,

Hope you had a great week! If you haven’t had a chance yet, check out Small Saves’ stores, as we have some all-new hockey and goalie designs, along with a Small Saves left chest logo that’s available for both hooded sweatshirts and zipper hoods. Here is a link to the Official Small Saves store.

The website also offers other stores for hockey players and more graphic design goalie logos. We’re also expanding to new hockey stores, as Amazon has expanded our slots to 2,000.

As for the new comic strip, “Mixed Crayons”, it received its first response. Andrew McMeel, the syndicate who carries such powerhouse comics such as Garfield, Nancy, Calvin and Hobbs, passed on Mixed Crayons. I thank them for their time and await the two other syndicates.

I’m getting closer to beginning Small Saves’ videos on YouTube. I’m still playing around with the format in which I will show them. They will have sound and narration and will present them in an old-school, pleasing to the eye style.

Thank you for following Small Saves!

All my best!

Jay