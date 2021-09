Hi everyone!

This week, two original Small Saves cartoons are part of a raffle for the 15th Annual COF Golf Tournament. I’m honored to donate my work to help the 2021 PHS Commissioned Officers Foundation for the Advancement of Public Health with the cartoons. It’s on Monday, September 20th at the Maryland National Golf Club in Frederick, Maryland. Please check out their website.

Below, please see the two original comic strips that will be raffled off:

All my best!

Jay …and Small Saves.