Small Saves: Antisocial

Hi Everyone,

Well, after almost two years, “The Forgotten Goalie” is finally published and available for sale. It’s quite the Christmas tale, starring Small Saves… and The Forgotten Goalie.

The book is a tribute to my mentor, who helped me from a teen up until his final days. He truly taught me so much—not just about stopping pucks, but life itself. His words still ring true today… and I hear them when situations on and off the ice arise.

I feel this book is special and unique. It’s no cookie-cutter tale. It comes from the heart, and I hope it’s a story that is read to youngsters everywhere. The tale is a “slice of life” if you will. The story, I feel, will stay with you long after you’ve put the book down… and may even find yourself re-reading it long after the holiday season.

While I am the author, I, alone, cannot take total credit for it. A special thank you to K.P. Lynne and J. Schultz, who took the time to help me with editing and proofreading. Thank you also to D. Kendrick, for his help in the formatting of the title. I also could not have done this without the love and support of my Kristin. She is

always there to listen. Her words and inspiration always keep me on track and focused.

I’m placing the link here so that you may check it out for yourself.

Have a great week! Jay …and Small Saves