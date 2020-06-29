Small Saves: A Cat and His Goalie

Hi everyone.

I’m pleased to announce that amazon is adding the shirt listing back to their venue. While not complete, the designs are being re-added to the lineup. To see them, please visit our store section at smallsaves.com.

If you haven’t had a chance yet to see the Small Saves videos, please check them out at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV_Uju8zbrJGJ7AQWHZjAFw

I’d like to take this moment to thank everyone who has given Small Saves the opportunity to be seen. From Hockey Magazines to Facebook groups, each has allowed our little goalie to be enjoyed. If you visit Small Saves’ website, under his “Links” section, you’ll see all the media outlets he appears in. If you need a great hockey fix, please click on the links and enjoy all the wonderful hockey content each holds.

See everyone next week!

Jay … and Small Saves!