Everett Fitzhugh was named as the NHL’s newest broadcaster with the expansion Seattle Kraken, who start league play in the 2021-22 season.

Fitzhugh sat down with insidehockey.com for a video interview to discuss the journey to landing his NHL dream job, potential roles with the league’s newest franchise, and his on-air style.

The Detroit native started his career at Bowling Green University as a freshman by doing color commentary and eventually play-by-play. After graduating, Fitzhugh accepted a position with the USHL corporate offices working on league communications.

He then moved on to minor league broadcasting stints and other duties with Youngstown and the Cincinnati Cyclones for the past five years.

The Athletic profiled Fitzhugh in an article earlier this year. This caught the attention of NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke, who decided to contact him directly. After a series of virtual and in-person interviews, Fitzhugh received word from Leiweke that he’d been hired by the Kraken as their broadcaster.

The 31-year-old plans to wear multiple hats for the NHL’s newest team. His previous stops gave him not only broadcasting experience but also exposure to media content and team services associated with the operations of a minor league team.

Kraken management is still in the process of finalizing negotiations with media partners and the hiring of additional broadcast personnel. They also have plans to reach out to fans beyond Seattle and into the Pacific Northwest.

In the interim, Fitzhugh is ready to take on radio and television work, community outreach, social media, and other duties required to educate and introduce fans to the Kraken.

“As the team broadcaster, my job is broadcasting,” Fitzhugh said of. “My job is outreach. My job is trying to be that face and that voice in whatever capacity they have for me.”

When asked about his enthusiastic broadcasting style, “I have always been a loud person,” Fitzhugh said. “I have always been an excitable person. I can carry that into my broadcasts.”

Below is the edited video interview: