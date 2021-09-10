Seattle Kraken Community Iceplex Launch Event

The Seattle Kraken welcomed media members and invited guests to the launch of the Kraken Community Iceplex. Insidehockey.com captured some sights and sounds from the event.
In an exclusive interview, Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke discussed on the location criteria and his collaboration with Starbucks to build the NHL’s newest practice facility.
The complex will not only host Kraken practices but also a community building dedicated to growing hockey, figure skating and curling.
Features:
- Three NHL-sized ice rinks
- 12 locker rooms
- Two meeting rooms
- 32 Bar & Grill
- Kraken Team Store
- Kraken Staff HQ
- Kraken Training Facility & Hockey Operations
- Starbucks Community Store
- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Medical Pavilion
- WaFd Bank ATM
Planned Activities:
- Seattle Kraken Training Camp & Practices
- Youth & Adult Learn to Skate Programs
- Youth & Adult Learn to Play Programs
- Youth Hockey Leagues
- Adult Hockey Leagues
- Figure Skating Training Programs
- Public Skate
- Drop in Hockey, Stick n Puck & Freestyle
- Ice Rentals, Private Events & Birthday Parties
Launch event, rinks #1 and 3 video:
Leiweke and Camille Hymes, Starbucks VP US Community Impact, elaborated on their partnership. A key element of the relationship is the inclusion of a Starbucks Community Store inside the Iceplex that emphasizes economic development of underserved communities.
Tod Leiweke and Camille Myles exclusive interview video: