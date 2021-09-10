Seattle Kraken Community Iceplex Launch Event

The Seattle Kraken welcomed media members and invited guests to the launch of the Kraken Community Iceplex. Insidehockey.com captured some sights and sounds from the event.

In an exclusive interview, Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke discussed on the location criteria and his collaboration with Starbucks to build the NHL’s newest practice facility.

The complex will not only host Kraken practices but also a community building dedicated to growing hockey, figure skating and curling.

Features:

Three NHL-sized ice rinks

12 locker rooms

Two meeting rooms

32 Bar & Grill

Kraken Team Store

Kraken Staff HQ

Kraken Training Facility & Hockey Operations

Starbucks Community Store

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Medical Pavilion

WaFd Bank ATM

Planned Activities:

Seattle Kraken Training Camp & Practices

Youth & Adult Learn to Skate Programs

Youth & Adult Learn to Play Programs

Youth Hockey Leagues

Adult Hockey Leagues

Figure Skating Training Programs

Public Skate

Drop in Hockey, Stick n Puck & Freestyle

Ice Rentals, Private Events & Birthday Parties

Launch event, rinks #1 and 3 video:

Leiweke and Camille Hymes, Starbucks VP US Community Impact, elaborated on their partnership. A key element of the relationship is the inclusion of a Starbucks Community Store inside the Iceplex that emphasizes economic development of underserved communities.

Tod Leiweke and Camille Myles exclusive interview video: