Seattle Kraken Arena Construction Update

The inside of the Seattle Kraken’s Climate Pledge Arena continues to take shape with the installation of seats and pouring of concrete for the hockey rink.

The $1 billion building is slated to open in October with 17,100 seats for hockey and 18,100 for basketball.

With a focus on the environment and a pledge to be a need-carbon facility, the water used for the ice rink will come from collected rainwater with power for the arena generated by solar panels.

In the video below, the rink begins to take shape for the Kraken’s inaugural NHL season: