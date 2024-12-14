SCSU vs. UND in Photos

SCSU vs. UND in Photos

Grand Forks, ND– Last night, the University of North. Dakota defeated NCHC rival St. Cloud State University in game one of a two-game series. Scoring for UND were Carter Wilkie and Jake Livanavage. UND goalie T.J. Semptiphelter stopped all 24 shots he faced, recording his first shutout with the UND hockey team. With the win, UND improves to 82-49-18 all-time against St. Cloud State and 42-19-9 in Grand Forks. UND has a 40-30-9 record against the Huskies in St. Cloud. Here are some pictures I took in the second period of last night’s game. You can click on an image, which will start the slide show.

Carter Wilkie

Carter Wilkie Goal

Pride of the North Band

Tripping

Tripping -1

T.J. and Jayden Juvenvill

Schmaltz and James

Sacha Boisvert

Sacha Boisvert-2

Net Front Traffic

Net Front Chaos

MacDonald and Kunz

Livanavage and James

Karl Falk

Just wide

Jaydon Perron

Jayden Juvenvill saves game

Jackson Kunz

Jackson Kunz

Jackson Kunz -2

Jackson Kunz -1

Gavin Enright Glove Save

Gaven Enright Save

Dylan James

Dalton Andrew

Dalton Andrew -2

Croal and Strinden

