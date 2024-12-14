SCSU vs. UND in Photos

Grand Forks, ND– Last night, the University of North. Dakota defeated NCHC rival St. Cloud State University in game one of a two-game series. Scoring for UND were Carter Wilkie and Jake Livanavage. UND goalie T.J. Semptiphelter stopped all 24 shots he faced, recording his first shutout with the UND hockey team. With the win, UND improves to 82-49-18 all-time against St. Cloud State and 42-19-9 in Grand Forks. UND has a 40-30-9 record against the Huskies in St. Cloud. Here are some pictures I took in the second period of last night’s game. You can click on an image, which will start the slide show.