The Stoneham, Mass. native is heading into his freshman year with the Huskies and was selected 36th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. The forward played 55 games for the USHL Chicago Steel the last two seasons putting up 31 goals and 30 assists including 58 points last season.
G Drew Commesso (CHI)
G Spencer Knight (FLA)
G Dustin Wolf (CGY)
D Brock Faber (LAK)
D Drew Helleson (COL)
D Ryan Johnson (BUF)
D Jackson LaCombe (ANA)
D Cam McDonald (2021 draft eligible)
D Jake Sanderson (OTT)
D Henry Thrun (ANA)
D Alex Vlasic (CHI)
D Cam York (PHI)
F John Beecher (BOS)
F Matthew Beniers (2021 draft eligible)
F Brett Berard (NYR)
F Matthew Boldy (MIN)
F Thomas Bordeleau (SJS)
F Bobby Brink (PHI)
F Brendan Brisson (VGK)
F Cole Caufield (MTL)
F Sam Colangelo (ANA)
F John Farinacci (ARI)
F Arthur Kaliyev (LAK)
F Robert Mastrosimone (DET)
F Patrick Moynihan (NJD)
F Nick Robertson (TOR)
F Landon Slaggert (CHI)
F Alex Turcotte (LAK)
F Trevor Zegras (ANA)
Note: The roster does not include New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, who is still technically eligible for the event despite having played in a full NHL season.