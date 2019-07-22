NHL Seattle CEO,Tod Leiweke, today named Ron Francis as the team’s general manager.

Francis will oversee the club’s hockey operations. This includes player personnel, coaching staff, amateur and pro scouting, player development, analytics, sports science and the operations of the AHL minor league team based in Palm Springs, California.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee left the Carolina Hurricanes in 2018 after a dozen years. Francis held numerous management positions, including the last four as Carolina’s GM.

“He is truly hockey royalty and is the perfect fit for the team we are building, ” Leiweke sadi. “He has a proven track record in hockey management, a dedication to the community and an eagerness to innovate which fits our vision.In our search, we looked for someone who is smart, experienced, well-prepared and progressive. I am confident that he will maintain our commitment to excellence and ultimately guide us to a Stanley Cup.”

In the edited video below from his press conference earlier today, Francis discussed his background, approach to building a new team, lessons learned from his time with the Carolina Hurricanes and timeline for hiring a head coach.