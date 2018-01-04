PHOTO GALLERY: Wolves v. Monsters 1/3/2018 Rachel Lewis January 4, 2018 The Chicago Wolves beat the Cleveland Monsters 5-3 Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Matiss Kivlenieks (CLE – 35) leads the Monsters to the ice for warmups. Ivan Kulbakov (CLE – 31) during warmups. Kulbakov would replace Matiss Kivlenieks after three goals. Brady Austin (CLE – 3) during warmups. Justin Scott (CLE – 20) during warmups. Zac Dalpe (CLE – 28) during warmups. Dalpe was sent to the Monster today from the Blue Jackets. Ivan Kulbakov (CLE – 31) during warmups. Jordan Maletta (CLE – 64) is all smiles during warmups. Andre Benoit (CLE – 61) takes a shot on net during warmups. Miles Koules (CLE – 16) is all smiles during warmups. Tomas Hyka (CHI – 38) scores a goal against Matiss Kivlenieks (CLE – 35). Justin Scott (CLE – 20) sends Tyler Wong (CHI – 8) flying into the Monsters bench. Max Lagace (CHI – 33) gets ready for the second period. Tomas Hyka (CHI – 38) gets ready to start the second period. Max Lagace (CHI – 33) gets ready for the faceoff. Justin Scott (CLE – 20) skates the puck through several Wolves players. Beau Bennett (CHI – 14) skates through the zone. Justin Scott (CLE – 20) during a media timeout. Jason Garrison (CHI – 10) looks to pass the puck. Sam Kurker (CLE – 8) watches the play from the Monsters bench. Kurker was signed to a PTO with the Monsters today. Ivan Kulbakov (CLE – 31) cools off during a media timeout. Zac Dalpe (CLE – 28) watches the game from the Monsters bench. Zac Dalpe (CLE – 28) skates the puck towards the Wolves zone. Tomas Hyka (CHI – 38) skates the puck past Andre Benoit (CLE – 61). Carter Camper (CLE – 19) beats Brandon Pirri (CHI – 27) to the puck. Jordan Maletta (CLE – 64) takes the faceoff. Max Lagace (CHI – 33) makes a save. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related