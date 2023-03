The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild by a score of 5-4 in a shootout. John Tortorella became the 12th coach to win 700 games in the NHL. His record improved to 700-573-144 and 37 ties in 1,454 games during his NHL coaching career so far.

Three Star Selections:

1st James van Riemsdyk (#25 PHI)

2nd Matt Boldy (#12 MIN)

3rd Scott Laughton (#21 PHI)