PHOTO GALLERY: Wheeling Nailers v. Cincinnati Cyclones 11/3/2017 Rachel Lewis November 4, 2017 The Wheeling Nailers lose 4-3 in OT against the Cincinnati Cyclones Friday, November 3, 2017 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, WV. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Jason Kasdorf (CIN – 33) takes to the ice during pregame introductions. Hunter Fejes (WHL – 18) skates during pregame introductions. Derek Army (WHL – 16) checks Dominic Zombo (CIN – 41) into the boards. Devante Stephens (CIN – 28) checks Garrett Meurs (WHL – 23). Jason Kasdorf (CIN – 33) makes a save against Hunter Fejes (WHL – 18). Nick Sorkin (WHL – 8) saktes the puck through the neutral zone. Cam Brown (WHL – 21) wins the faceoff against Justin Danforth (CIN – 24). Cam Brown (WHL – 21) takes a shot. Reid Gardiner (WHL – 24) looks to make a pass. Dan Milan (WHL – 6) shoves Justin Danforth (CIN – 24) into the boards. Winston Day Chief (CIN – 17) skates the puck away from Dalton Reum (WHL – 2). Winston Day Chief (CIN – 17) scores a goal against Will King (WHL – 29). Reid Gardiner (WHL – 24) scores a goal against Jason Kasdorf (CIN – 33) to send the game into overtime.