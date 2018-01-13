Search
Photo Gallery: UND vs. BSU Game 1

Senior goalie Cam Johnson looks on in the first period. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND forward Grant Mismash. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND Cam Johnson in the butterfly. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

The game was tight checking. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Cam Johnson makes a save. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Nick Jones and Jole Janatuinen go hard to the net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Dixon Bowen patrols the front of the Beavers net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Here we go. UND ready to play against the Beavers (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Action in the corner UND vs. BSU. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

BSU’s Leo Fitzgerald Buzzes the UND net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Grant Mismash in front of the Beavers net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Open faceoff. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Five Beavers and a Fighting Hawk. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Jordan Kawaguchi on the forecheck. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Joel Janatuinen tries to slow down Charlie Combs. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Jordan Kawaguchi and Nick Jones. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND freshman defenseman Matt Kiersted. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND freshman defenseman Matt Kiersted and Jordan Heller. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton

UND freshman forward Grant Mismash. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND freshman forward Grant Mismash and Jordan Heller. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton

UND senior forward Johnny Simonson. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND junior defenseman Christian Wolanin. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton

UND defenseman Hayden Shaw. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Bsu defenseman Justin Baudry waits for a pass. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Cam Johnson in action during the first period. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Nick Jones scores UND’s second goal of the game. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

