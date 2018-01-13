Photo Gallery: UND vs. BSU Game 1

Senior goalie Cam Johnson looks on in the first period. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
UND forward Grant Mismash. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
UND Cam Johnson in the butterfly. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
The game was tight checking. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Cam Johnson makes a save. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Nick Jones and Jole Janatuinen go hard to the net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Dixon Bowen patrols the front of the Beavers net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Here we go. UND ready to play against the Beavers (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Action in the corner UND vs. BSU. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
BSU’s Leo Fitzgerald Buzzes the UND net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Grant Mismash in front of the Beavers net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Open faceoff. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Five Beavers and a Fighting Hawk. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Jordan Kawaguchi on the forecheck. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Joel Janatuinen tries to slow down Charlie Combs. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Jordan Kawaguchi and Nick Jones. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
UND freshman defenseman Matt Kiersted. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
UND freshman defenseman Matt Kiersted and Jordan Heller. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton
UND freshman forward Grant Mismash. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
UND freshman forward Grant Mismash and Jordan Heller. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton
UND senior forward Johnny Simonson. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
UND junior defenseman Christian Wolanin. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton
UND defenseman Hayden Shaw. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Bsu defenseman Justin Baudry waits for a pass. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Cam Johnson in action during the first period. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Nick Jones scores UND’s second goal of the game. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Related