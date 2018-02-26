Photo by Rachel LewisPHOTO GALLERY: Toledo Walleye v Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2/25/18 Rachel Lewis February 26, 2018 The Toledo Walleye beat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-2 Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) A.J. Jenks (TOL – 27) takes a shot during warmups. Davis Vandane (TOL – 3) during warmups. Kyle Bonis (TOL – 28) during warmups. Simon Denis (TOL – 9) during warmups. Ty Rimmer (GRN – 30) during warmups. Evan Jasper (GRN – 10) shoots the puck during warmups. The Walleye is flying as the Toledo Walleye score their first goal in the game. Jake Schultz (GRN – 22) slams Parker Reno (TOL – 2) into the boards. Evan Jasper (GRN – 10) skates the puck away from Parker Reno (TOL – 2). Simon Denis (TOL – 9) takes a shot from the blue line. Matt Prapavessis (GRN – 27) skates the puck up the ice. Jake Schultz (GRN – 22) sends Mike Embach (TOL – 26) flying into the boards. Joe Basaraba (GRN – 18) takes a puck to the face. Ty Rimmer (GRN – 30) makes a save against A.J. Jenks (TOL – 27). Dylan Sadowy (TOL – 15) nails Brenden Kotyk (GRN – 7) into the boards. Wade Murphy (GRN – 21) skates the puck away from Austen Brassard (TOL – 5). Pat Nagle (TOL – 30) keeps an eye on the play. Austin McKay (GRN – 15) knocks over A.J. Jenks (TOL – 27). Ty Rimmer (GRN – 30) makes a save against Shane Berschbach (TOL – 10). Davis Vandane (TOL – 3) keeps Guillaume Naud (GRN – 34) from getting the puck. Ty Rimmer (GRN – 30) makes a glove save. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related