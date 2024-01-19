Photo Gallery: Stars vs Flyers (01/18/2024)

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Members of the Dallas Stars huddle together during warm-ups Members of the Dallas Stars huddle together during warm-ups

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Scott Wedgewood #41 of the Dallas Stars smiles while skating away from the net during the warm-ups

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars readies his glove while Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to tip the incoming puck

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Sean Walker #26 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Craig Smith #15 of the Dallas Stars skate behind the net

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Thomas Harley #55 and Sam Steel #18 of the Dallas Stars battle against Noah Cates #27 of the Philadelphia Flyers for control of the puck

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Thomas Harley #55 of the Dallas Stars starts a breakout play from behind his net

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Sam Steel #18 of the Dallas Stars backchecks Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars gloves the puck

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers get intertwined

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Radek Faksa #12 of the Dallas Stars gets hounded by Egor Zamula #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Matt Duchene #95 of the Dallas Stars celebrates after a goal is scored against Samuel Ersson #33 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Jake Oettinger #29 and Craig Smith #15 of the Dallas Stars and Garnet Hathaway #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers follow the puck

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Sean Walker #26 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets covered by Wyatt Johnston #53 of the Dallas Stars

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Samuel Ersson #33 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts after taking a puck to the mask

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars protects the net when the puck slides through the top of the crease

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Tyson Foerster #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Ryan Suter #20 of the Dallas Stars

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates towards Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars during a penalty shot

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Samuel Ersson #33 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save with the blocker

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Samuel Ersson #33 and Jamie Drysdale #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers along with Sam Steel #18 of the Dallas Stars react to the puck

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Nils Lundkvist #5 of the Dallas Stars avoids the aftermath from the collision between Evgenii Dadonov #63 of the Dallas Stars and Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Joel Hanley #44 of the Dallas Stars passes the puck

NHL 2024 – Jan Dec 18 – DAL vs PHI – Garnet Hathaway #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers pats Owen Tippett #74 on top of this helmet