Photo Gallery: Stars vs Flyers (01/10/2019)

Center Jason Spezza (#90) of the Dallas Stars passes the puck
Center Tyler Seguin (#91) of the Dallas Stars bounces a puck off of his stick blade
Ice Crew member, Kevin Diamond, hands a warm-up puck to a young fan
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Center Tyler Pitlick (#18) of the Dallas Stars
Center Devin Shore (#17) of the Dallas Stars runs Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers into the boards
Defenseman John Klingberg (#3) of the Dallas Stars
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Left Wing Jamie Benn (#14) of the Dallas Stars into the boards
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers scoops up the puck next to a fallen Right Wing Erik Condra (#27) of the Dallas Stars
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers stops to corral the puck in front of Right Wing Valeri Nichushkin (#43) of the Dallas Stars
Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35) of the Dallas Stars makes a save
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates after scoring
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers partially connects with a hit against Center Devin Shore (#17) of the Dallas Stars
Right Wing Valeri Nichushkin (#43) of the Dallas Stars swats the puck away from Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#23) and Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Miro Heiskanen (#4) of the Dallas Stars go into the corner
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) after he scored against the Dallas Stars
Center Tyler Pitlick (#18) of the Dallas Stars and Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers go shoulder-to-shoulder battling for the puck along the red line
The puck sails wide of Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35) of the Dallas Stars
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers fends off both Defenseman Esa Lindell (#23) and Center Devin Shore (#17) of the Dallas Stars to gain control of the puck
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his stick to impede a shot by Defenseman Roman Polak (#45) of the Dallas Stars
Left Wing Jamie Benn (#14) of the Dallas Stars and Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers jockey for position next to Goalie Carter Hart (#79)
Right Wing Alexander Radulov (#47) of the Dallas Stars shoots the puck against Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Roope Hintz (#24) of the Dallas Stars controls the puck
Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35) of the Dallas Stars stretches to make a save against Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35) of the Dallas Stars outlets the puck
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) and Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers protect the net from a shot by Defenseman Julius Honka (#6) of the Dallas Stars
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers lunges without a stick to use his blocker to make a save
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers pins Center Radek Faksa (#12) of the Dallas Stars along the boards behind the net
Defenseman Christian Folin (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his arm to slow down Center Devin Shore (#17) of the Dallas Stars while Center Tyler Pitlick (#18) attempts to go around them
A Flyers Ice Girl cheers for the crowd during a break in the game
Right Wing Alexander Radulov (#47) and Left Wing Jamie Benn (#14) of the Dallas Stars celebrate after scoring against Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers muscles his way through Defenseman Miro Heiskanen (#4), Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35), and Center Devin Shore (#17) of the Dallas Stars to score a backhanded goal which was later challenged and overturned due to goaltender interference
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers skates over to congratulate teammate Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers at the conclusion of their victory over the Dallas Stars