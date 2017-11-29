Photo Gallery: Sharks vs Flyers (11/28/2017) Bob Fina November 28, 2017 Hockey Fights Cancer patch on sleeve of the Philadelphia Flyers’ jersey Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers wears a Hockey Fights Cancer themed jersey during the warmups Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers wears a Hockey Fights Cancer themed jersey Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes down Left Wing Mikkel Boedker (#89) of the San Jose Sharks Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Brenden Dillon (#4) of the San Jose Sharks collide along the boards Goalie Aaron Dell (#30) of the San Jose Sharks makes a glove save against Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Center Chris Tierney (#50) of the San Jose Sharks Right Wing Joonas Donskoi (#27) of the San Jose Sharks carries the puck while being shadowed by Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Dylan DeMelo (#74) of the San Jose Sharks knocks Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers off balance Referee Kelly Sutherland (#11) and Referee Dean Morton (#36) talks to Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Joe Thornton (#19) of the San Jose Sharks Center Melker Karlsson (#68) of the San Jose Sharks plays the puck ahead of Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets called for a tripping penalty on Center Tomas Hertl (#48) of the San Jose Sharks Defenseman Brenden Dillon (#4) of the San Jose Sharks takes down and leans on Left Wing Danick Martel (#70) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers strips the puck away from Right Wing Joonas Donskoi (#27) of the San Jose Sharks Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (#44) of the San Jose Sharks gets congratulated by teammates Defenseman Justin Braun (#61) and Center Joe Pavelski (#8) after scoring a goal Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers dives to knock the puck away from Center Joe Thornton (#19) of the San Jose Sharks Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Center Joe Thornton (#19) of the San Jose Sharks Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a faceoff against Center Chris Tierney (#50) of the San Jose Sharks Right Wing Jannik Hansen (#36) of the San Jose Sharks shoots the puck Center Logan Couture (#39) of the San Jose Sharks and Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers battles for the puck Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to steal the stick belonging to Right Wing Timo Meier (#28) of the San Jose Sharks Right Wing Joel Ward (#42) of the San Jose Sharks pursues Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers Right Wing Timo Meier (#28) of the San Jose Sharks Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers wins a faceoff against Center Tomas Hertl (#48) of the San Jose Sharks The visiting San Jose Sharks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: #1 Joe Thorton (#19 SJS) #2 Logan Couture (#19 SJS) #3 Marc-Edouard Vlasic (#44 SJS) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related