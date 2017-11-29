Search
Photo Gallery: Sharks vs Flyers (11/28/2017)

 

The visiting San Jose Sharks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-1 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:
#1 Joe Thorton (#19 SJS)
#2 Logan Couture (#19 SJS)
#3 Marc-Edouard Vlasic (#44 SJS)