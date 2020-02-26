Photo Gallery: Sharks vs Flyers (02/25/2020) Bob Fina February 26, 2020 San Jose Sharks vs Philadelphia Flyers warm-up puck with Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks skating in the background Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks eyes the puck in the air Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks tosses a puck to a fan holding a sign asking him to give him a puck Logan Couture #39 and Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks hit the ice Radim Simek #51 of the San Jose Sharks Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers forechecks between Alexander True #70 and Marcus Sorensen #20 of the San Jose Sharks Kevin Labanc #62 of the San Jose Sharks seen through the photographer’s hole Joel Kellman #46 of the San Jose Sharks gets high-fives from the bench Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Joel Kellman #46 of the San Jose Sharks eye the puck after taking a face-off Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches to the puck Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks sits on the boards during a television timeout Linesman Brian Mach (#78) drops the puck for a face-off between Dylan Gambrell #7 of the San Jose Sharks and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks Aaron Dell #30 of the San Jose Sharks makes a glove save against Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers peers around teammates Travis Sanheim #6 and Justin Braun #61 along with Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks Noah Gregor #73 of the San Jose Sharks forechecks Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers raises his stick after scoring a goal Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers pursues Jacob Middleton #67 of the San Jose Sharks Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks pokes at the puck with Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers Jacob Middleton #67 of the San Jose Sharks outlets the puck Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Aaron Dell #30 of the San Jose Sharks Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets the puck out from behind the net Alexander True #70 of the San Jose Sharks and Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers pursue the puck Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers goes after Noah Gregor #73 and Alexander True #70 of the San Jose Sharks after Claude Giroux #28 took a hit to the head A scrum erupts between the San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers Antti Suomela #40 of the San Jose Sharks attacks the zone against Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers Members of the Philadelphia Flyers listen to instruction during a timeout Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates Carter Hart #79 The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks by a score of 4-2 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Kevin Hayes (#13 PHI) 2nd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI) 3rd Matt Niskanen (#15 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related