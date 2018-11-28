Photo Gallery: Senators vs Flyers (11/27/2018)

A warm-up puck with the Ottawa Senators logo and purple colored Philadelphia Flyers logo for cancer awareness
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers wearing a cancer awareness jersey during the warm-ups
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93), Goalie Calvin Pickard (#33), Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12), and Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers wear purple Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys during the warm-ups
A Hockey Fights Cancer patch adorns the right sleeve on Goalie Anthony Stolarz (#41) of the Philadelphia Flyers jersey
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9), Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12), and Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers line up for a face-off
Members of the Ottawa Senators celebrate their first goal of the game
Left Wing Zach Smith (#15) of the Ottawa Senators loses his balance after hitting Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Brady Tkachuk (#7) of the Ottawa Senators leans on Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers while battling for the puck
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers splits between Left Wing Ryan Dzingel (#18) and Right Wing Bobby Ryan (#9) of the Ottawa Senators
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers falls to the ice in front of Left Wing Mikkel Boedker (#89) of the Ottawa Senators
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to tip the inbound puck
Hockey Fights Cancer banner on the boards
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal scored against Goalie Mike McKenna (#33) of the Ottawa Senators
Left Wing Brady Tkachuk (#7) of the Ottawa Senators battles with Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Ben Harpur (#67) of the Ottawa Senators
Goalie Anthony Stolarz (#41) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Defenseman Dylan DeMelo (#2) of the Ottawa Senators
Left Wing Zach Smith (#15) of the Ottawa Senators lifts the stick belonging to Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers protects the puck from a poking stick by Defenseman Cody Ceci (#5) of the Ottawa Senators
Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers hits the outside of the net
Center Chris Tierney (#71) of the Ottawa Senators backchecks Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the Ottawa Senators celebrate their game-tying goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Brady Tkachuk (#7) of the Ottawa Senators and Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers brace for the inbound puck
Right Wing Mark Stone (#61) of the Ottawa Senators screams after his team scored a goal against Goalie Anthony Stolarz (#41) of the Philadelphia Flyers
The visiting Ottawa Senators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Brady Tkachuk (#7 OTT)
2nd Matt Duchene (# OTT)
3rd Claude Giroux (#33 PHI)