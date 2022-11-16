Photo Gallery: Senators vs Flyers (11/12/2022)

The Captain, Claude Giroux, returned to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon as a member of the Ottawa Senators. It was the first time Giroux played in Philadelphia after being traded last year to the Florida Panthers last season. Prior to the game, he was honored with a several minute video tribute and a standing ovation from all of those in attendance. Philadelphia was glad to have their captain back, even if it was for a brief moment. Since his departure, no player has been named captain yet. The closest the Flyers currently have to a captain is Scott Laughton who is the only player to have a letter on their jersey. Giroux’s presence was felt as he and Brady Tkachuk both tallied 3 assists while other newcomer to the Senators, Alex DeBrincat, scored 2 goals. The Senators would defeat the Flyers by a score of 4-1.

Three Star Selections:

1st Alex DeBrincat (#12 OTT)

2nd Cam Talbot (#33 OTT)

3rd Claude Giroux (#28 OTT)