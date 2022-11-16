Photo Gallery: Senators vs Flyers (11/12/2022)
by Bob Fina | Nov 16, 2022
The Captain, Claude Giroux, returned to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon as a member of the Ottawa Senators. It was the first time Giroux played in Philadelphia after being traded last year to the Florida Panthers last season. Prior to the game, he was honored with a several minute video tribute and a standing ovation from all of those in attendance. Philadelphia was glad to have their captain back, even if it was for a brief moment. Since his departure, no player has been named captain yet. The closest the Flyers currently have to a captain is Scott Laughton who is the only player to have a letter on their jersey. Giroux’s presence was felt as he and Brady Tkachuk both tallied 3 assists while other newcomer to the Senators, Alex DeBrincat, scored 2 goals. The Senators would defeat the Flyers by a score of 4-1.
Three Star Selections:
1st Alex DeBrincat (#12 OTT)
2nd Cam Talbot (#33 OTT)
3rd Claude Giroux (#28 OTT)
A fan holds a sign up written in German for Tim Stützle #18 of the Ottawa Senators
Claude Giroux #28 of the Ottawa Senators skates without a helmet during the warm-ups
Tyler Motte #14 of the Ottawa Senators shoots the puck during warm-ups
Mathieu Joseph #21 of the Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators logo on their road white jersey
Claude Giroux #28 of the Ottawa Senators salutes the fans of Philadelphia during his tribute video prior to the start of the game
“Thank you, G” graphic displayed on the Wells Fargo arena video display
Nicolas Deslauriers #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Ottawa Senators
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates his goal scored against the Ottawa Senators
Head Coach John Tortorella of the Philadelphia Flyers
Assistant Coach Jack Capuano of the Ottawa Senators
Tyler Motte #14 of the Ottawa Senators and Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers face-off against each other
Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts to an incoming shot
Mark Kastelic #47 of the Ottawa Senators and Tony DeAngelo #77 of the Philadelphia Flyers grapple during a fight
Tim Stützle #18 of the Ottawa Senators joins the post-goal celebration with teammates Thomas Chabot #72 and Brady Tkachuk #7
Jake Sanderson #85 of the Ottawa Senators goes face-first into the boards chasing after the puck
Mark Kastelic #47 of the Ottawa Senators pins Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards in the neutral zone
Cam Talbot #33 of the Ottawa Senators and Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Claude Giroux #28 of the Ottawa Senators slides over the blue line in an attempt to get back on-side
Cam Talbot #33 of the Ottawa Senators makes a chest save against Lukas Sedlak #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Drake Batherson #19, Alex DeBrincat #12, and Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Thomas Chabot #72 of the Ottawa Senators behind the net
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers protects the net from an attacking Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Ottawa Senators
Shane Pinto #57 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates after scoring against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Owen Tippett #74 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Tim Stützle #18 of the Ottawa Senators battle for the loose puck
Erik Brannstrom #26 of the Ottawa Senators stands menacingly over Lukas Sedlak #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers defensive efforts is not enough to prevent Tim Stützle #18 of the Ottawa Senators from scoring into the empty net