Photo Gallery: Sabres vs Flyers (12/14/2017) Bob Fina December 14, 2017 Center Johan Larsson (#22) of the Buffalo Sabres scoops up a puck Center Jack Eichel (#15) of the Buffalo Sabres Center Zemgus Girgensons (#28) of the Buffalo Sabres cleans the blade of his stick Center Nolan Patrick (#19) and Right Wing Dale Weise (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) first NHL goal Defenseman Marco Scandella (#6) of the Buffalo Sabres and Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers race for the puck Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Jake McCabe (#19) of the Buffalo Sabres collide into the end boards Defenseman Marco Scandella (#6) of the Buffalo Sabres and Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers cross sticks pursuing the puck Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers shadows Center Scott Wilson (#20) of the Buffalo Sabres Ice Girl, Kristen, clears the snow off of the ice surface Defenseman Josh Gorges (#4) of the Buffalo Sabres and Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers pursue the puck behind the net Left Wing Taylor Leier (#20) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Evan Rodrigues (#71) of the Buffalo Sabres gloves the airborne born a head of Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Zemgus Girgensons (#28) of the Buffalo Sabres pins Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards Goalie Robin Lehner (#40) of the Buffalo Sabres releases the puck Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (#55) of the Buffalo Sabres attempts to block a shot by Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Marco Scandella (#6) of the Buffalo Sabres separates Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers from the puck Goalie Robin Lehner (#40) of the Buffalo Sabres lets in a goal scored by Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates the goal scored by teammate Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Johan Larsson (#22) of the Buffalo Sabres dislodges the net after teammate Goalie Robin Lehner (#40) of the Buffalo Sabres makes a save Left Wing Taylor Leier (#20) of the Philadelphia Flyers strips the puck from Left Wing Evan Rodrigues (#71) of the Buffalo Sabres Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (#55) of the Buffalo Sabres upends Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers aids teammate Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) by separating Defenseman Marco Scandella (#6) of the Buffalo Sabres from the puck Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers sends the puck out of his defensive zone Left Wing Evander Kane (#9) of the Buffalo Sabres shoots the puck against Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Buffalo Sabres by a score of 2-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Travis Sanheim (#6 PHI) 2nd Ryan O'Reilly (#90 BUF) 3rd Brian Elliot (#37 PHI)