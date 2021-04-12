Photo Gallery: Sabres vs Flyers (04/11/2021)

Gritty rally towels adorn the seats
Dustin Tokarski #31 of the Buffalo Sabres
Kids Day at the Wells Fargo Center
Tobias Rieder #13 of the Buffalo Sabres falls to the ice after being hit by Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Linus Ullmark #35 of the Buffalo Sabres makes a save
Tanner Laczynski #58, Oskar Lindblom #23, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers pokes the puck over the goal line
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers stick checks Rasmus Asplund #74 of the Buffalo Sabres
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers yells in pain after being run into by Rasmus Ristolainen #55 of the Buffalo Sabres
Arttu Ruotsalainen #25 of the Buffalo Sabres bats the puck out of the air
Jeff Skinner #53, Sam Reinhart #23, and Victor Olofsson #68 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers fends off Kyle Okposo #21 of the Buffalo Sabres
Colin Miller #33 and Linus Ullmark #35 of the Buffalo Sabres dive to cover the open net
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts a warp-around against Linus Ullmark #35 of the Buffalo Sabres
Cody Eakin #20 of the Buffalo Sabres plays the puck while falling to the ice
Referee Brandon Blandina #39 finds himself in the middle of the action
Arttu Ruotsalainen #25 of the Buffalo Sabres shoves Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Tanner Laczynski #58 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Riley Sheahan #15 of the Buffalo Sabres and Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Linus Ullmark #35 of the Buffalo Sabres
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers hooks Rasmus Dahlin #26 of the Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt #37 of the Buffalo Sabres evades Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets a glove to the face during a scrum between the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres
Linus Ullmark #35 of the Buffalo Sabres makes a save against Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Sam Reinhart #23 of the Buffalo Sabres reaches for the airborne puck
Kyle Okposo #21 of the Buffalo Sabres splits Jakub Voracek #93 and Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates scoring a goal after being pushed into the net
Jacob Bryson #78 of the Buffalo Sabres
Members of the Buffalo Sabres celebrate after pulling ahead with only 2:38 left in the game
Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Dylan Cozens #24 of the Buffalo Sabres
Cody Eakin #20 congratulates Linus Ullmark #35 of the Buffalo Sabres