Photo Gallery: Sabres vs Flyers (03/17/2023)

Owen Tippett of the Philadelphia Flyers tipped the scales in the Flyers’ favor by scoring his first NHL hat trick for his 19th, 20th, and 21st goals of the season. Tyson Foerster recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Joel Farabee’s goal in the second period. The struggling Buffalo Sabres who sit 6 points behind the last wild card place in the East has only managed 6 points out of a possible 20 in their last 10 games (2-6-2). The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Buffalo Sabres by a score of 5-2 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:

1st Owen Tippett (#74 PHI)

2nd Kevin Hayes (#13 PHI)

3rd Tony DeAngelo (#77 PHI)