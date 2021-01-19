Photo Gallery: Sabres vs Flyers (01/18/2021)

Carter Hutton #40 of the Buffalo Sabres scoops the pucks off of the dasher
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers scoops the pucks off of the dasher
Riley Sheahan #15 of the Buffalo Sabres
Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres hoots during practice
Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres teams lineup for a pre-game video montage for Martin Luther King, Jr. and Willie O'Ree.
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers scrambles for the puck while Carter Hutton #40 of the Buffalo Sabres guards the net
Jack Eichel #9 of the Buffalo Sabres shoves Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck past Carter Hutton #40 of the Buffalo Sabres but wide of the net
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers follows thru with a shot from the top of the circle
Rasmus Dahlin #26 of the Buffalo Sabres and Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brandon Montour #62 of the Buffalo Sabres and Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Taylor Hall #4 and Sam Reinhart #23 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrate a goal scored in the second period
Jack Eichel #9 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates after the puck gets past Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Taylor Hall #4 of the Buffalo Sabres
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Riley Sheahan #15 of the Buffalo Sabres
Carter Hutton #40 of the Buffalo Sabres makes a save against Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers clash
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoulders Taylor Hall #4 of the Buffalo Sabres
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers scoops up the puck after it took a weird bounce to get past Brian Elliott #37
Carter Hutton #40, Colin Miller #33, and Tage Thompson #72 of the Buffalo Sabres along with Claude Giroux #28 and Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres keeps the puck away from a back-checking Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Curtis Lazar #27 of the Buffalo Sabres falls while Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers dumps the puck
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers coughs up a rebound in front of Sam Reinhart #23 of the Buffalo Sabres
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches for the puck carried by Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres