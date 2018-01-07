Search
Photo Gallery: Sabres vs Flyers (01/07/2018)

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Buffalo Sabres by a score of 4-1 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:
1st Shayne Gostisbehere (#53 PHI)
2nd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI)
3rd Ryan O’Reilly (#90 BUF)