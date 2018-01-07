Photo Gallery: Sabres vs Flyers (01/07/2018)

Left Wing Evander Kane (#9) of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates scoring a goal during the warm-ups
Right Wing Jason Pominville (#29) of the Buffalo Sabres shoots the puck
Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (#55) of the Buffalo Sabres shoots the puck
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck around Defenseman Marco Scandella (#6) of the Buffalo Sabres and over the net guarded by Goalie Robin Lehner (#40)
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against Defenseman Zach Bogosian (#47) of the Buffalo Sabres
Center Ryan O’Reilly (#90) of the Buffalo Sabres passes the puck out of the reach of Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Scott Wilson (#20) of the Buffalo Sabres reaches for the puck ahead of Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) and Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Kyle Okposo (#21) of the Buffalo Sabres lands a check against Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Zemgus Girgensons (#28) of the Buffalo Sabres uses his body to shield the puck from Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers skates over the Flyers logo at center ice
Center Ryan O’Reilly (#90), Center Jack Eichel (#15), and Center Sam Reinhart (#23) of the Buffalo Sabres come together to celebrate a goal
Center Jori Lehtera (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal scored by teammate Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53)
Defenseman Josh Gorges (#4) of the Buffalo Sabres dives to block a shot by Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers leaps in the airborne screening Goalie Robin Lehner (#40) of the Buffalo Sabres
Center Claude Giroux (#28) and Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) skates towards Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers to congratulate him on scoring against Goalie Robin Lehner (#40) of the Buffalo Sabres
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks Defenseman Marco Scandella (#6) of the Buffalo Sabres off his skates
Center Sam Reinhart (#23) of the Buffalo Sabres hounds Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Zemgus Girgensons (#28) of the Buffalo Sabres helps teammate Goalie Robin Lehner (#40) of the Buffalo Sabres by blocking a shot by Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Ryan O’Reilly (#90) of the Buffalo Sabres uses his arm to fend off a trailing Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a glove save through a crowd of players
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets unbalanced by Left Wing Evander Kane (#9) of the Buffalo Sabres
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a face-off against Left Wing Evander Kane (#9) of the Buffalo Sabres
The puck sits in the crease surrounding by skates and sticks
Left Wing Evander Kane (#9) of the Buffalo Sabres lands a check on Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Kyle Okposo (#21) of the Buffalo Sabres clips Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers heading through the crease
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers keeps his eyes on the puck
Center Travis Konecny (#11), Center Claude Giroux (#28), and Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers line up for a face-off
Right Wing Kyle Okposo (#21) of the Buffalo Sabres emerges from behind the net carrying the puck while pursued by Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers and watched by Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30)
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Buffalo Sabres by a score of 4-1 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Shayne Gostisbehere (#53 PHI)
2nd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI)
3rd Ryan O’Reilly (#90 BUF)