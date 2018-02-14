PHOTO GALLERY: Rockford IceHogs v Cleveland Monsters 2/13/2018 Rachel Lewis February 14, 2018 The Rockford IceHogs fall to the Cleveland Monsters 3-1 Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) J.F. Berube (RF – 34) during warmups. Collin Delia (RF – 1) gets ready to catch a puck during warmups. Nathan Noel (RF – 20) during warmups. Sam Vigneault (CLE – 21) is all smiles during warmups. The IceHogs starting lineup during the National Anthem. Graham Knott (RF – 49) wins the faceoff against Michael Kirkpatrick (CLE – 23). Nathan Gerbe (CLE – 90) skates the puck away from Adam Clendening (RF – 2). Viktor Svedberg (RF – 8) knocks over Garret Cockerill (CLE – 65). Darren Raddysh (RF – 24) skates the puck away from Calvin Thurkauf (CLE – 27). Justin Scott (CLE – 20) skates the puck away from Gustav Forsling (RF – 19). Alex Broadhurst (CLE – 25) skates the puck. Calvin Thurkauf (CLE – 27) checks Graham Knott (RF – 49) into the boards. Tanner Kero (RF – 10) knocks into Nathan Gerbe (CLE – 90). Miles Koules (CLE – 16) nails Darren Raddysh (RF – 24) into the boards. J.F. Berube (RF – 35) clears the puck from behind the net. Anthony Louis (RF – 45) skates up the ice. Michael Kirkpatrick (CLE – 23) nails Nathan Noel (RF – 20) into the boards. Carter Camper (CLE – 19) scores a goal against J.F. Berube (RF – 35). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related