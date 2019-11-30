Photo Gallery: Red Wings vs Flyers (11/29/2019) Bob Fina November 29, 2019 Calvin Pickard #31 of the Detroit Red Wings Valtteri Filppula #51 of the Detroit Red Wings handles the puck during the warm-ups Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings hands a puck to a young fan holding up a sign saying it is her first game Christoffer Ehn #70 of the Detroit Red Wings Valtteri Filppula #51 of the Detroit Red Wings puts his helmet on the butt end of his stick during the national anthem Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings Calvin Pickard #31 of the Detroit Red Wings sends the puck back out of the Detroit zone James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Frans Nielsen #81 of the Detroit Red Wings battle for the puck Calvin Pickard #31 of the Detroit Red Wings makes a blocker save Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save up high Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings battle for crease superiority Filip Hronek #17 of the Detroit Red Wings blocks a shot by Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers Filip Hronek #17 and Calvin Pickard #31 of the Detroit Red Wings watch the puck bounce in the net Calvin Pickard #31 of the Detroit Red Wings stops the puck and gets some assistance from teammate Madison Bowey #74 Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers avoids Frans Nielsen #81 of the Detroit Red Wings Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings takes a face-off against Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers Andreas Athanasiou #72 of the Detroit Red Wings and Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers jostle for the loose puck Ivan Provorov #9 and Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers watch Filip Zadina #11 of the Detroit Red Wings get a glove on the airborne puck Oskar Lindblom #23, Sean Couturier #14, and Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers huddle together to celebrate a goal scored against the Detroit Red Wings Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers faces Frans Nielsen #81 of the Detroit Red Wings in a face-off Dylan McIlrath #20 of the Detroit Red Wings clears Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers out of the crease allowing teammate Calvin Pickard #31 of the Detroit Red Wings to make the save A mad scramble for the puck erupts around the Detroit Red Wings net Dylan McIlrath #20 of the Detroit Red Wings The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Detroit Red Wings by a score of 6-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Shayne Gostisbehere (#53 PHI) 2nd Carter Hart (#79 PHI) 3rd Scott Laughton (#21 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related