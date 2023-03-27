Photo Gallery: Red Wings vs Flyers (03/25/2023)

Carter Hart was perfect in net stopping all 29 shots he faced to earn his fifth NHL shutout of his career, the second on the season. The Flyers won their third straight game to improve to a 5-4-1 record in the last 10 games. Detroit lost their second game in a row and fell to 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. The Philadelphia Flyers shutout the visiting Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-0 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:

1st Carter Hart (#79 PHI)

2nd Scott Laughton (#21 PHI)

3rd Kieffer Bellows (#20 PHI)