Scott Laughton played in his 500th NHL game and scored the empty net goal to seal the victory. Brendan Lemieux played in his first game for the Flyers since being traded. He was a +3 and recorded 5 hits. The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-1 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:

1st Nicolas Deslauriers (#44 PHI)

2nd Noah Cates (#49 PHI)

3rd Ville Husso (#35 DET)