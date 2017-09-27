Photo Gallery: Rangers vs Flyers (09/26/2017)

Right Wing Michael Grabner (#40) of the New York Rangers clears the pucks off of the dasher
Right Wing Tony DeAngelo (#77) of the New York Rangers
Goalie Brandon Halverson (#75) of the New York Rangers
Left Wing Brady Skjei (#76) of the New York Rangers dekes against Goalie Brandon Halverson (#75)
Right Wing Pavel Buchnevich (#89) of the New York Rangers shoots the puck
Center Mikhail Vorobyev (#46) of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks a player from the New York Rangers off of the puck
Defenseman Samuel Morin (#50) of the Philadelphia Flyers throws a punch against Right Wing Bobby Farnham (#23) of the New York Rangers
Right Wing Bobby Farnham (#23) of the New York Rangers throws a punch against Defenseman Samuel Morin (#50) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his stick against Center David Desharnais (#51) of the New York Rangers
Left Wing Jimmy Vesey (#26) of the New York Rangers congratulates teammates Left Wing Brady Skjei (#76) and Center David Desharnais (#51)
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a blocker save
The puck gets airborne over Goalie Ondrej Pavelec (#31) of the New York Rangers
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates teammates Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) and Defenseman Samuel Morin (#50)
Center Filip Chytil (#72) of the New York Rangers passes the puck against Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#54) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Goalie Ondrej Pavelec (#31) of the New York Rangers
Center Boo Nieves (#24) of the New York Rangers outlets the puck while teammate Right Wing Bobby Farnham (#23) ties up Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Taylor Leier (#58) of the Philadelphia Flyers, Right Wing Tony DeAngelo (#77) and Right Wing Steven Kampfer (#47), and Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers follow the puck
The medical staff attends to Goalie Ondrej Pavelec (#31) of the New York Rangers
Right Wing Neal Pionk (#44) of the New York Rangers and Left Wing Taylor Leier (#58) of the Philadelphia Flyers race for the puck
Left Wing J.T. Miller (#10) of the New York Rangers defends against Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers impedes Left Wing Brendan Smith (#42) of the New York Rangers
Center Nolan Patrick (#64) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Referee Pierre Lambert (#47) gets in the way of Center Gabriel Fontaine (#54) of the New York Rangers and Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers
The puck sails wide of Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers gloves the puck
Goalie Ondrej Pavelec (#31) of the New York Rangers makes a save
Referee Pierre Lambert (#47) indicates a good goal scored against Goalie Ondrej Pavelec (#31) of the New York Rangers
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a victory
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting New York Rangers by a score of 4-3 in overtime.
Three Star Selections:
1st Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)
2nd David Desharnais (#51 NYR)
3rd Samuel Morin (#50 PHI)