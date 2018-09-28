Photo Gallery: Rangers vs Flyers (09/27/2018)

Flyers Ice Girls cheerleaders smile while on the concourse
A trio of Flyers fans pose for a photo after the warm-ups
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, dumped a bag of popcorn on a New York Rangers fan and then threw his hat into the air
Defenseman Adam McQuaid (#54) of the New York Rangers gets a leg on Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards while battling for the puck
Center Brett Howden (#48) of the New York Rangers uses his stick to impede Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers from handling the puck
Center Vinni Lettieri (#95) of the New York Rangers watches teammate Goalie Alexandar Georgiev (#40) stop the puck
Center Vinni Lettieri (#95) of the New York Rangers entangles Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards
Center Vinni Lettieri (#95) of the New York Rangers gets the puck past Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (#22) of the New York Rangers congratulates Center Vinni Lettieri (#95) for scoring a goal
Center Brett Howden (#48) of the New York Rangers buries the puck into the net behind Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers only 34 seconds after his teammate had scored
Left Wing Jimmy Vesey (#26) of the New York Rangers skates with open arms towards Center Brett Howden (#48) to congratulate him for scoring a goal
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck around Center Ville Meskanen (#81) of the New York Rangers
Center Corban Knight (#38) of the Philadelphia Flyers swats at the puck carried by Center Brett Howden (#48) of the New York Rangers
Center Corban Knight (#38) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Vladislav Namestnikov (#90) of the New York Rangers cross sticks
Center Corban Knight (#38) of the Philadelphia Flyers gloves the airborne puck in front of Left Wing Cole Schneider (#29) of the New York Rangers
Defenseman Libor Hajek (#43) of the New York Rangers puts a glove on Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Libor Hajek (#43) of the New York Rangers shadows Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Mikhail Vorobyev (#46) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to impede Center Ville Meskanen (#81) of the New York Rangers
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers readies the glove for an incoming puck
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, rides the t-shirt launching utility vehicle
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers dives for the puck while Defenseman Adam McQuaid (#54) of the New York Rangers sweeps the ice with the length of his stick
Goalie Alexandar Georgiev (#40) of the New York Rangers snags the puck
Right Wing Jesper Fast (#17) of the New York Rangers reacts to a shot by Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) and Left Wing Carsen Twarynski (#81) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle with Defenseman Adam McQuaid (#54) and Defenseman Libor Hajek (#43) of the New York Rangers in front of Goalie Alexandar Georgiev (#40)
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers watches his teammates pass get deflected by a New York Rangers back-checking player past Goalie Alexandar Georgiev (#40) of the New York Rangers
The visiting New York Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-2 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Brett Howden (#48 NYR)
2nd Kevin Shattenkirk (#23 NYR)
3rd James van Riemsdyk (#28 PHI)