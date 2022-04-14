Photo Gallery: Rangers vs Flyers (04/13/2022)

Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Kaapo Kakko #24 of the New York Rangers battle for the puck
Bobby Brink #46 of the Philadelphia Flyers jabs at the puck covered by Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers
Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers drops to a knee to block a shot
Barclay Goodrow #21 of the New York Rangers follows the puck
Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers collides with Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Barclay Goodrow #21 of the New York Rangers celebrates after a teammate scores a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers slides across the crease to stop an attempt by Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers and Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers shove each other during an altercation
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers lands a hit against Ryan Reaves #75 of the New York Rangers
Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers reaches for the puck carrried away by Owen Tippett #74 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers and K'Andre Miller #79 of the New York Rangers react after colliding into each other
Kevin Connauton #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against Andrew Copp #18 of the New York Rangers
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Kaapo Kakko #24 of the New York Rangers reach for the puck
Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers points to Kaapo Kakko #24 who scored a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers points after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Ryan Lindgren #55 of the New York Rangers
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets hounded by K'Andre Miller #79 of the New York Rangers
Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers
Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers moves the puck
Kevin Rooney #17 of the New York Rangers evades a back checking Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save
Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers eyes the airborne puck
Andrew Copp #18 of the New York Rangers deposits the puck into the empty net
Dryden Hunt #29 of the New York Rangers congratulates Alexandar Georgiev #40 after earning a shutout against the Philadelphia Flyers