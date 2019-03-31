Photo Gallery: Rangers vs Flyers (03/31/2019)

Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers covers the net from a prone position while teammate Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) and Center Lias Andersson (#50) of the New York Rangers stand off to the side of the crease
Center Brett Howden (#21) of the New York Rangers gets ready to pass the puck
Goalie Alexandar Georgiev (#40) of the New York Rangers makes a save against Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers flexes his stick while shooting the puck
Defenseman Neal Pionk (#44) of the New York Rangers checks Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers into the boards
Defenseman Neal Pionk (#44) of the New York Rangers sweeps at the puck while laying on the ice in front of Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Alexandar Georgiev (#40) of the New York Rangers makes a save against Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Vladislav Namestnikov (#90) of the New York Rangers shovels the puck ahead
Goalie Alexandar Georgiev (#40) of the New York Rangers covers the puck
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers breaks up a play being made between Center Ryan Strome (#16) and Defenseman Brendan Smith (#42) of the New York Rangers
Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (#22) of the New York Rangers covers Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Alexandar Georgiev (#40) of the New York Rangers shovels the puck away from the net
Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (#22) of the New York Rangers carries the puck up the ice while being supported by teammate Center Lias Andersson (#50)
Defenseman Neal Pionk (#44) of the New York Rangers
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers readies himself for a face-off
Center Mika Zibanejad (#93) of the New York Rangers attempts to block a pass by Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Brady Skjei (#76) of the New York Rangers gloves the airborne puck
Goalie Alexandar Georgiev (#40) of the New York Rangers cradles the puck with his catcher's mitt
Center Mika Zibanejad (#93) of the New York Rangers
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts a warp-around-stuffer but is stopped by Goalie Alexandar Georgiev (#40) of the New York Rangers