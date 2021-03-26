Photo Gallery: Rangers vs Flyers (03/25/2021)

Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers protects the net
Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers takes a puck to the gut
Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers sprays water on his face during a television timeout
Ryan Strome #16 of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game
Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers gets congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers and K'Andre Miller #79 of the New York Rangers battle for the puck
Libor Hajek #25 of the New York Rangers
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers fends off Philippe Myers #5 and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Samuel Morin #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Julien Gauthier #12 of the New York Rangers exchange shoves
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks behind for the puck
Members of the New York Rangers celebrate after scoring against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers shoots the puck against Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers backchecks Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers goal displayed on the arena screens
Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers backchecks Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Adam Fox #23 and Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers celebrate
Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Libor Hajek #25 of the New York Rangers into the boards
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a pad save
Linesman Tony Sericolo #84 and Brad Kovachik #71 separate Ryan Strome #16 of the New York Rangers and Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers gives up a rebound in front of Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 and Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers react to the puck
Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers gets hit with the puck under his neck guard
Julien Gauthier #12, Alexis Lafrenière #13, and Ryan Lindgren #55 of the New York Rangers line up for a faceoff
Samuel Morin #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers throws a fist at Brendan Lemieux #48 of the New York Rangers
Samuel Morin #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes down Brendan Lemieux #48 of the New York Rangers
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers congratulates Igor Shesterkin #31 after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers