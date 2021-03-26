Photo Gallery: Rangers vs Flyers (03/25/2021)

Mika Zibanejad gets a natural hattrick and sets an NHL record by recording 6 points in consecutive games against the same opponent. The visiting New York Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 8-3 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:

1st Mika Zibanejad (#93 NYR)

2nd Adam Fox (#23 NYR)

3rd Ryan Strome (#16 NYR)