Photo Gallery: Rangers vs Flyers (03/01/2023)

Newly acquired Patrick Kane didn’t lace them up for his Rangers debut, but that didn’t stop the Rangers fans from swarming the Wells Fargo Center. During the game the Rangers chants were just as loud as any Philly chant, which sparked some colorful chant bantering. The atmosphere felt like the 80s and 90s rivalry years of the old Patrick division both on and off of the ice. Even though the struggling Flyers lost this game, not only did they manage to steal a point, but they held their own against a much stronger Rangers team. The Rangers have only added to their strength with their recent acquisitions of Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane.

The visiting New York Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-2 in overtime.

Three Star Selections:

1st Vladimir Tarasenko (#91 NYR)

2nd Igor Shesterkin (#31 NYR)

3rd Owen Tippett (#74 PHI)