Photo Gallery: Rangers vs Flyers (02/28/2020) Bob Fina February 28, 2020 Blake Steigauf #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers signed a one-day contract as part of the Make-a-Wish foundation Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers playfully checks teamate Jesper Fast #17 during the warm-ups Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers makes a save against Pavel Buchnevich #89 Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers fends off the puck infront of Jesper Fast #17 of the New York Rangers and Philippe Myers #5 Jesper Fast #17 and Ryan Strome #16 of the New York Rangers celebrate a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers pursues Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Jesper Fast #17 of the New York Rangers square up for a face-off Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers nudges the puck aside Julien Gauthier #12 of the New York Rangers Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers collides into Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers lifts the stick of Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers while teammate Alexandar Georgiev #40 gloves the puck Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers makes a save against Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers looses his edge avoiding Jesper Fast #17 of the New York Rangers Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers tombstones to cover the puck Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers throws his arms up looking for a penalty to be called against the New York Rangers Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers outlets the puck with a reaching Ryan Strome #16 of the New York Rangers Tony DeAngelo #77 of the New York Rangers looks for options through a defending Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers hugs Scott Laughton #21 Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers tangles up Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers pushes his way through Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers swats at Jesper Fast #17 of the New York Rangers while Carter Hart #79 makes a save Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates scoring a gaol against the New York Rangers Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers shadows Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers gloves the puck in front of Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers Tony DeAngelo #77 of the New York Rangers and Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers The puck goes behind the head of Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck in the empty net behind Mika Zibanejad #93 and Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko #24 of the New York Rangers handles the puck in front of a downed Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting New York Rangers by a score of 5-2 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Jakub Voracek (#93 PHI) 2nd Claude Giroux (#28 PHI) 3rd Carter Hart (#79 PHI)