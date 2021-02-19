Photo Gallery: Rangers vs Flyers (02/18/2021)

Phillip Di Giuseppe #33 of the New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers makes a save against teammate Anthony Bitetto #22
Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers during the national anthem
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring the first goal of the game
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the body against Anthony Bitetto #22 of the New York Rangers
Samuel Morin #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets surrounded by New York Rangers players
Alexis Lafrenière #13 of the New York Rangers
Anthony Bitetto #22 of the New York Rangers gets hit by Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ryan Strome #16 of the New York Rangers trips Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Maksim Sushko #64 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Phillip Di Giuseppe #33 of the New York Rangers and Samuel Morin #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle along the New York Rangers bench
Brendan Lemieux #48 of the New York Rangers and Erik Gustafsson #56 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brendan Lemieux #48 of the New York Rangers
Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers ventures away from the net to play the puck against an attacking Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers makes a save while screened by Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Anthony Bitetto #22 of the New York Rangers
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers and Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers face-off against each other
Libor Hajek #25 of the New York Rangers shoves Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck
Ryan Lindgren #55 of the New York Rangers and Maksim Sushko #64 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Ryan Lindgren #55 of the New York Rangers battle for the puck
The puck slides between Ryan Lindgren #55 and Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after Joel Farabee #86 scores a game tying goal with 1:14 left in the third period
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers battle for the puck
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers is denied by Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers in the shoot-out
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets the puck around Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers during the shoot-out
Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers gets high-fives from the bench
Artemi Panarin #10 and Brendan Lemieux #48 of the New York Rangers share a laugh after the game