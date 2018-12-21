Photo Gallery: Predators vs Flyers (12/20/2018)

A young fan stands on the dasher next to a sign that reads, "My First Flayers Game"
Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) and Goalie Juuse Saros (#74) of the Nashville Predators bump gloves while switching out goalies during the warm-ups
Defenseman Roman Josi (#59) of the Nashville Predators shoots the puck
Scott Hartnell's image is projected on the ice during the pre-game festivities commemorating his retirement from the NHL
"Thanks For The Memories" is displayed on the arena video display boards commemorating Scott Hartnell's retirement from the NHL
Scott Hartnell holds his hand up to his ear a la Hulk Hogan
Scott Hartnell shakes hands with Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Roman Josi (#59) of the Nashville Predators
Lauren Hart is shown on the arena video display board while singing the Star Spangled Banner
A shot by Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers beats Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators but sails high over the net
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers hits Right Wing Ryan Hartman (#38) of the Nashville Predators
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck behind the net while pursued by Defenseman Dan Hamhuis (#5) of the Nashville Predators
Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators takes a puck off the mask
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers stays square to the shooter and makes a save
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) and Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers use their sticks to impede Center Rocco Grimaldi (#23) of the Nashville Predators from completing a stuffer attempt against Goalie Carter Hart (#79).
Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators makes a save while Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers looks for any loose rebounds
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to deflect the puck past Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Left Wing Zac Rinaldo (#36) and Center Rocco Grimaldi (#23) of the Nashville Predators
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers gives up a rebound while Right Wing Miikka Salomaki (#20) of the Nashville Predators looks to convert on this opportunity
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers shadows Defenseman Anthony Bitetto (#2) of the Nashville Predators
Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators looks behind him to see the puck in the net
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers jumps up to screen Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators
Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers goes low to help teammate Goalie Carter Hart (#79) from a shot by Left Wing Kevin Fiala (#22) of the Nashville Predators
A member of the Flyers Ice Girls holds up a t-shirt
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers skates over the Flyers logo at center ice
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers picks up the loose puck between Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) and Defenseman Roman Josi (#59) of the Nashville Predators
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers chases Defenseman Roman Josi (#59) of the Nashville Predators
Right Wing Ryan Hartman (#38) of the Nashville Predators dives with his stick out to knock the puck away from Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers gives a post-game interview in the locker room
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers during a post-game interview
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers during a post-game interview
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers is surrounded by media during his post-game interview
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers smiles during his post-game interview
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers smiles while answering a question during an interview
Scott Gordon during the post-game media interview
A rack of Flyers jerseys freshly laundered after the game
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Nashville Predators by a score of 2-1 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Carter Hart (#79 PHI)
2nd Claude Giroux (#30 PHI)
3rd Robert Hagg (#10 PHI)