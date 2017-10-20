Search
Photo Gallery: Predators vs Flyers (10/19/2017)

 

The visiting Nashville Predators shutout the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 1-0 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:
1st Pekka Rinne (#35 NSH)
2nd Colton Sissons (#10 NSH)
3rd Travis Sanheim (#6 PHI)