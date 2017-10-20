Photo Gallery: Predators vs Flyers (10/19/2017) Bob Fina October 19, 2017 Defenseman Anthony Bitetto (#2) of the Nashville Predators skates past a banner held up by fans Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators makes a save Defenseman P.K. Subban (#76) of the Nashville Predators shoots the puck Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers shots the puck against Defenseman Roman Josi (#59) of the Nashville Predators Defenseman P.K. Subban (#76) of the Nashville Predators is pressured by Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers A Flyers Ice Girl smiles while clearing off the ice Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers shields the puck from a defending Right Wing Craig Smith (#15) of the Nashville Predators Defenseman Roman Josi (#59) of the Nashville Predators attempts to block a shot by Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers turns with the puck away from Defenseman Alexei Emelin (#25) of the Nashville Predators Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers moves the puck while shadowed by Center Colton Sissons (#10) of the Nashville Predators Left Wing Austin Watson (#51) of the Nashville Predators falls to the ice while battling Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers for the puck Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Right Wing Craig Smith (#15) of the Nashville Predators Defenseman P.K. Subban (#76) of the Nashville Predators battles with Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators makes a save Defenseman Mattias Ekholm (#14) of the Nashville Predators shoots the puck Members of the Nashville Predators celebrate a goal A scrum erupts in the Philadelphia Flyers’ crease Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers battles with Defenseman P.K. Subban (#76) of the Nashville Predators in front of Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) Linesman Jonny Murray (#95) drops the puck for a face-off Left Wing Kevin Fiala (#22) of the Nashville Predators falls to the ice pursuing the puck The visiting Nashville Predators shutout the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 1-0 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Pekka Rinne (#35 NSH) 2nd Colton Sissons (#10 NSH) 3rd Travis Sanheim (#6 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related