Photo Gallery: Predators vs Flyers (03/17/2022)

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty sails the Flyers flag while circling the Nashville Predators logo projected onto the ice surface
Patrick Brown #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates onto the ice from the tunnel
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers steps onto the ice after emerging from the player's tunnel
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers stretches prior to the start of the game
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers laid his helmet on the back of the net during the national anthem
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers throws a punch at Michael McCarron #47 of the Nashville Predators
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers hollers while being escorted to the penalty box
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal along with the fans
Alexandre Carrier #45 of the Nashville Predators helps defend the net with teammate Juuse Saros #74 against Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers gives up a rebound
Philippe Myers #55 of the Nashville Predators knocks down Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Tanner Jeannot #84 of the Nashville Predators separates Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers from the puck
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Tanner Jeannot #84 of the Nashville Predators collide along the boards
Matt Duchene #95 of the Nashville Predators muscles his way towards the net against a defending Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Tanner Jeannot #84 of the Nashville Predators gets congratulated after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Juuse Saros #74 of the Nashville Predators makes a glove save while Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets driven into the post by Matt Duchene #95
Mattias Ekholm #14 of the Nashville Predators defends against Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulate each outer with a fist-bump
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Michael McCarron #47 of the Nashville Predators chase the puck
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers uses a free hand to block the stick from Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators
Ben Harpur #17 of the Nashville Predators scoops out the puck from the mass of humanity in the Nashville Predators crease
Matt Duchene #95 of the Nashville Predators skates across the Philadelphia Flyers logo
Philippe Myers #55 of the Nashville Predators shouts after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to plead his case with Referee Pierre Lambert #37
Patrick Brown #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Michael McCarron #47 of the Nashville Predators jockey for position around the net
Ryan Johansen #92 of the Nashville Predators raise his stick in celebration after scoring a goal
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers surveys the action
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Alexandre Carrier #45 of the Nashville Predators battle each other
Gritty dressed as a Leprechaun gets chased by a person holding a large net
Gritty holds a large net after being chased by someone with it
Filip Forsberg #9 of the Nashville Predators celebrates an early third period goal
Nick Cousins #21 of the Nashville Predators looses the puck while being hounded by Philadelphia Flyers players
Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators clears the puck away from a sprawling Juuse Saros #74
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates after the puck
Philadelphia Flyers score a goal that was later disallowed as it was hit with a high-stick by Cam Atkinson #89 moments before this sequence
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers triumphantly celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against an attacking Filip Forsberg #9 of the Nashville Predators
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers salutes the fans at the conclusion of his 1,000 NHL game
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers waves bye to the reporters at the conclusion of his post-game interview